Antonio Brown’s two first-quarter TDs made NFL playoff history

The Pittsburgh Steelers had absolutely no trouble moving the football against the Miami Dolphins on the opening drive of Sunday’s AFC playoff game. They made the Dolphins look like a Division II team early, marching down the field in the blink of an eye.

The five-play, 85-yard drive was capped off by this beautiful 50-yard screen pass to Antonio Brown, who showed off remarkable patience by letting his blockers do the work for him.

The drive took just 2:45 off the clock as the Steelers jumped out to a 7-0 lead before the Dolphins could even get comfortable in the frigid conditions. The score was Bryant’s first career playoff touchdown.

Not long thereafter, Brown took one 62 yards to the house for his second touchdown of the first quarter. After the Steelers’ first two drives, Brown had three catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns.

With his second 50-yard touchdown, Brown joined a small group of players who have accomplished this feat. He’s just the fourth player ever with two 50-yard scores in a single game. Randy Moss was the last to do it in 2001.