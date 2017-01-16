Watch Aaron Rodgers put on a first-half clinic vs. the Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys got a first-hand look Sunday at how hot Aaron Rodgers has been the past two months. The Green Bay Packers’ star quarterback was nearly flawless in the first half against the best team in the NFC, completing 15 of 24 passes for 191 yards and one touchdown to give the Packers a 21-13 lead.

Rodgers’ touch was on full display early in the first quarter as he found Richard Rodgers for a 34-yard touchdown to cap a five-play, 75-yard drive.

The mobile quarterback also hasn’t lost his ability to buy time, escaping the pocket in the second quarter and throwing across his body while on the move to Geronimo Allison for a 26-yard completion. The Packers would punch it in four plays later to take a 21-3 lead, handing the Cowboys their largest deficit this season.

Rodgers has been brilliant since the Packers’ mid-November loss to the Redskins, Green Bay’s last defeat of the regular season. Entering Sunday, Rodgers has thrown 22 touchdown passes and no interceptions in his past eight games, including last week’s four-touchdown performance against the Giants in their wild-card win.