Washington Redskins: Will Keith Marshall Get His Shot?

With the running back position still not completely settled for the Washington Redskins, will Keith Marshall get a chance to prove himself in 2017?

The Washington Redskins headed into the 2016 season with a question mark at the running back position. Matt Jones was the starter, but there were plenty of concerns surrounding him. Chris Thompson was locked in as a receiving and third down back. Finally, the third spot was open to many. Robert Kelley ended up winning the job over Mack Brown and Keith Marshall (who was injured).

By the end of the year, Robert Kelley and Thompson were in the good graces of the coaches. Meanwhile, Matt Jones appeared to be in the dog house and Mack Brown made some waves at the end of the season.

Jones being put in the dog house does leave an opening for Marshall. The former Georgia Bulldog carried the ball 16 times for 28 yards in the preseason. He also caught three passes for seven yards. So while the rookie didn’t put up impressive numbers by any stretch of the imagination, he also never got much of a chance to get into a rhythm.

2017 could be different however. With Kelley apparently set as the starter, and Thompson as the third down/receiving back, they won’t be taking as many snaps in the preseason. Jones is the biggest question mark. Will he even be on the team? If he is, will he be stealing preseason snaps?

Brown will be challenging Marshall, as will anyone who comes through the draft or free agency. Expect Marshall to get plenty of looks thanks to his unique skill set.

In college, the 22-year-old played through plenty of injuries, which significantly lowered his draft stock. However, his speed, receiving prowess, and abilities in the open field were too good to pass up for the Redskins in the seventh round.

In the words of the great Shaquille O’Neal “check out the feetwork:”

Due to those injuries however, it’s not really up to the Redskins. You’d expect Marshall to get a fair shot, if he’s healthy. That’s what it all comes down to. Marshall just needs to stay healthy, only then will he get his shot.

