Washington Redskins: Will Josh Norman Adjust To New NFL Rule Changes?

Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman has been a aprt on-field spats with the likes of Odell Beckham Jr., so how will NFL rule changes affect him?

Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman, their prized free agent signing in 2016, has something to think about when it comes to his aggressiveness. The NFL rule changes for the 2017 season (per NFL Communications) includes the following rule:

Makes permanent the rule that disqualifies a player who is penalized twice in one game for certain types of unsportsmanlike conduct fouls.



Last season, Norman racked up 14 penalties resulting in a loss of 103 yards. Out of those 14 penalties (according to nflpenalties.com) eight of those penalties included illegal use of the hands, unnecessary roughness, and unsportsmanlike conduct. Those eight penalties cost the Redskins 68 yards. The loss of yardage came in the following games:

Illegal Use of the Hands: Week 2 vs. Dallas Cowboys, Week 8 vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, Week 16 vs. the Chicago Bears.

Week 2 vs. Dallas Cowboys, Week 8 vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, Week 16 vs. the Chicago Bears. Unnecessary Roughness : Weeks 3 and 17 vs. The New York Giants

: Weeks 3 and 17 vs. The New York Giants Unsportsmanlike Conduct: Week 4 vs. the Cleveland Browns, Week 17 vs. NYG

The Redskins had to deal with five penalties from Norman in their 27-27 tie against Bengals. Out of the five, two were declined, leaving a loss of 15 yards. The following Monday after the game, the Washington Post’s

“What am I going to change? My aggressiveness? My [beast mode] while I’m out there? For what? No. It’s what we do. “

Norman has had time to adjust. Everyone from the coaches to the referees has told him the expectations. If he thinks he can repeat his behavior in the upcoming season, he’s wrong. Redskins president Bruce Allen recently proved anyone is replaceable.

Josh Norman will have to choose: Be a liability or be a team player. It’s time to walk away from the conflict. If he can’t, he won’t stay a Redskin for long.

This article originally appeared on