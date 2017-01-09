Washington Redskins: Where To Get Defensive Line Help

The defensive line might be the Washington Redskins’ biggest weakness heading into 2017, so where do they find help?

The Washington Redskins came into their vital Week 17 matchup relatively healthy. That makes the defensive line they trotted out a little more disappointing. Chris Baker was there, the lone highlight of the line, he’s an all-around stud and someone they need to keep for the future.

Ricky Jean Francois was there too, but he’s more of a leader than a major presence on the field. Cullen Jenkins and Ziggy Hood were both main features on the line as well. Hood didn’t even play in 2015, and Jenkins has been declining for years.

Matt Ioannidis is the lone player with undeniable potential outside of what Baker already provides. The 22-year-old has the ability to play anywhere on the line, and didn’t look bad in his limited chances in 2016.

Still, the Redskins are going to need more than Baker and the potential of Ioannidis in 2017. Trent Murphy saw some time on the line, and if Junior Galette re-signs with the team, Murphy could get a permanent move there. The Redskins would still be missing some pieces however, and that’s when you’ve got to wonder where they will look to fill the holes in 2017.

In free agency there are absolutely some big names. Dontari Poe, Jason Pierre-Paul, Nick Fairley, and Kawann Short come to mind immediately. None of those guys are going to come cheap, but if the Redskins want to move in the right direction, they could be the answer.

In the draft, Myles Garrett, Jonathan Allen, and Malik McDowell are all names the Redskins could look at. However, they might be gone before they get to pick. Taco Charlton is intriguing due to his athletic ability—and the fact that he might also be available when Washington makes their selection. He could bring a nice dynamic to the defensive line as well.

Taco Charlton with the big hit. pic.twitter.com/HOWsHUq99A — Curtis (@Curtos07) December 31, 2016

Sadly, none of this really matters right now.

It’s impossible to tell which direction the Redskins are going to go, mainly because they have zero defensive coaches. With the complete wipeout of the coaches on the defensive side, the Redskins proved they’re ready to start over. Due to that, I can see this being a very defensive-minded draft for the franchise. While a player might come in free agency, expect one (or more) to come via the draft as well.

No matter what happens, this will no doubt be an interesting offseason for the Redskins defense.

