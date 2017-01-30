Washington Redskins to pursue Bennie Logan in free agency

Bennie Logan could be headed to a division rival if he isn’t re-signed by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Defensive tackle Bennie Logan, one of the Philadelphia Eagles‘ top players on defense, will become an unrestricted free agent when the clock strikes 4 p.m. on March 9. If the Eagles do not re-sign the 27-year-old, it’s possible he could join one of their top rivals.

According to Mark Eckel of NJ.com, the Washington Redskins are planning to pursue Logan if he is not signed to a contract extension before the start of free agency.

Logan and Fletcher Cox have become one of the NFL’s top pairings at defensive tackle. The Eagles had the NFL’s second-best front seven in 2016, according to Pro Football Focus. Without the tandem of Logan and Cox, it’s fair to say the front seven wouldn’t have been ranked as highly as it was.

Re-signing Logan will cost a lot of money that the Eagles currently do not have. However, the Eagles are expected to make a number of cuts this offseason and Connor Barwin and Ryan Mathews, both of whom are expected to make a combined $13,350,000 in 2017, are the likeliest candidates to be axed.

Logan recently spoke with the media regarding his contract situation and made it clear that he wants to remain with the Eagles.

“Trying to start over and do something new is something I’m not looking forward to. Because I enjoy being here, the city and everything. This is where I see myself at.”

Logan isn’t a flashy player, but does a phenomenal job at stuffing running lanes and forcing opposing runners into high-traffic areas of the field. If Logan signs with another team in free agency, 25-year-old Wisconsin product Beau Allen will fill in on the defensive line. Allen has started just five games in his three-year career.

