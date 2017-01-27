Washington Redskins Should Be Closely Watching Kansas City Chiefs Free Agents

NFL free agency is right around the corner. The Washington Redskins will need to add some guys and they could look at the Kansas City Chiefs for some reinforcement.

The old adage in the NFL is that strong teams do not build through free agency. The truly great organizations build through the draft. While that may be true in some circumstances, there is no doubt that the free agent market plays a crucial role in helping some teams to develop. The Seattle Seahawks revamped their defensive line in free agency ahead of their Super Bowl victory years ago. In 2017, the Washington Redskins could be a team that looks to do the same to add some quality defenders.

The free agent market this offseason looks to be a strong one. Organizations are going to have some quality players to choose from, as many teams have multiple big name guys hitting the market. They will not be able to franchise both, so some teams may be forced to pick on guy or the other. One of these teams could be the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs have a couple of big name guys hitting the market in Eric Berry and Dontari Poe. Berry is arguably the best safety in the league. After surviving cancer, Berry has had an unbelievable comeback and has put together a couple of terrific seasons with the Chiefs. He was a Pro Bowler in 2015 and 2016, and he was a defensive catalyst for the team this past year. He really is a transcendent player and at age 28, he is still very much in his prime.

Meanwhile, Poe has been one of the best nose tackles in the league since being drafted in the first round of the 2012 draft. The mammoth from Memphis has been a tremendous run stuffer who has been able to rush the passer on occasion. He had some issues with injuries during the 2016 campaign, but that did not stop him from being one of the better run blockers in the league. He is a little bit like Damon “Snacks” Harrison of the New York Giants, and he could command similar money to the stud tackle.

What’s The Point?

So the question is, why do I bring these up? The answer is simple. It seems highly unlikely that the Chiefs will be able to keep both of these players on long term deals. They may be able to franchise one, but can they afford to franchise a player and sign a long term deal? Maybe not. One of these Chiefs could be a free agent and the Redskins have to be ready to pounce if that happens.

Either player would be an ideal fit in Greg Manusky’s defense. Poe would fill a gaping hole at the nose tackle position and would nearly guarantee an improvement against the run. The Redskins ranked a lowly 24th in that department last season and their nose tackle was the biggest weakness. If they could sign Poe and re-sign Chris Baker, suddenly the defensive line would not look so bad.

Berry could be an even more impactful player for the team. He could take over the free safety position and would create a terrifying duo if paired with Josh Norman. Adding in converted safety Su’a Cravens would give the Redskins a formidable trio and they could find the right fit at corner to complete their unit. Most importantly, Berry would be able to help create some turnovers which would greatly help the Redskins defense.

Nothing is guaranteed, but there is no doubt that the Redskins will be watching the Chiefs closely in free agency. Scot McCloughan has showed an ability to jump on big name free agents, and if they can add even one impact player, then the Redskins could be in excellent shape. They need to rebuild their defense fast, and either of the big name chiefs could get the job done.

This article originally appeared on