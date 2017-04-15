Washington Redskins: Portraying Sean Taylor Presents Challenge For Khairi Fortt

According to reports Washington Redskins linebacker Khairi Fortt recently picked up an acting role with a major network.

Washington Redskins linebacker Khairi Fortt will play the role of late Redskins great Sean Taylor on a June episode of The Perfect Murder, TMZ reported on Saturday. Taylor played four seasons with the Redskins before his untimely death in 2007, the victim of an attempted robbery.

Known as one of the most dynamic defenders at free safety, opposing teams feared his punishing hits and solid coverage. Picture legendary New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor at free safety and playing for the Skins — that was Sean Taylor. Yes, he was that good.

Fortt, a 2014 fourth-round pick by the New Orleans Saints, hasn’t seen a lot of time on the field. Besides the Saints, he’s done stints with the Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Seattle Seahawks. Most of this time was spent with practice squads. He signed a future/reserve contract with the Redskins earlier this year.

Regardless of his road to get to Washington in the NFL, Khairi Fortt needs to understand several things about playing the role of Taylor. First, Taylor is loved by all. Fortt needs to give this role his all. It doesn’t matter what they have him do.

Second, if no one knew him, they will now. He should expect a little time in the limelight. For someone who has lived their life in the background on practice squads and waivers, this can be culture shock. Finally, he’s a Redskin. No matter what his status was before, he’s part of history. His name will forever be intertwined with Sean Taylor each time he’s interviewed.

Fortt now has a chance to do more with his career, and there’s no better opportunity than with the Redskins. In a season of rebuilding, cuts, waivers, and one-year contracts, Fortt may have punched his ticket to the roster

