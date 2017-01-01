Washington Redskins: Poor showing against Giants ends season

The Washington Redskins had a strange way of showing they wanted their spot in the playoffs. In fact, they didn’t show anything.

The Redskins ended their 2016 NFL Season at home with a poor showing at home, losing to the New York Giants 19-10.

Not breaking 100 yards of offense in the First Half against the Giants Sunday (only 83), the Redskins started the game rough. Redskins QB Kirk Cousins was only 9 of 13 for 105 yards. The Giants shut down RB Robert Kelley early. Redskins cornerback Josh Norman had a personal foul called against him for shoving Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The Redskins receivers shook their heads in disgust. The Redskins fought the entire game to put together a decent performance only to see it lost to an interception in the Fourth Quarter. Cousins finished the game completing 22 for 287 yards and two interceptions. Kelley rushed for a mere 33 yards. The Redskins finished their season 8-6-1 with more questions than answers.

There was only one bright spot in the whole day: A marriage proposal. If she didn’t say yes (which I’m sure she did) there would be no good news to report.

Three topics will be on the table for discussion now that the season is over:

Is DeSean Jackson out the door after this performance? He wasn’t a major part of the plan, obviously. Kirk Cousins’ progressions: There were too many receivers open. Josh Norman’s personal foul that led to the Giants TD. In a world of hindsight, it made all the difference.

The Washington Redskins beat themselves, had no zeal to take charge, and allowed the Giants to run over them, control the clock, and take their hearts. The offense didn’t show up ready to win. The defense did their job in the end, stopping the Giants offense four times. Cousins looked rattled at times, throwing hard balls and missing open receivers. The Redskins need to work on playing all four quarters, not just two. They had their chance.

This article originally appeared on