Washington Redskins: Poor Effort, Lack Of Energy Costs Team Season

The Washington Redskins blew their playoff chances with a loss on Sunday afternoon. The New York Giants defeated them thanks to a stellar defensive effort.

With their season on the line, the Washington Redskins had a decision to make. They could have either came out and played as hard as they could to defeat a divisional rival, or they could come out flat and struggle their way through the game. Well, the Redskins chose the latter option and it did not look good.

The Redskins blew their playoff chances with a poor game against the Giants, as they lost by a final score of 19-10. They could not get anything going on offense all day long, and Kirk Cousins was a huge part of the problem.

Cousins went 22-of-35 for 287 yards during the contest. He also threw a touchdown pass, but more importantly, he tossed a couple of interceptions. The first one was partially his fault. Though Maurice Harris fell down on the play, Cousins sort of stared him down before throwing the ball straight to Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie. That eliminated a scoring opportunity. The second one was a careless throw over the middle of the field that essentially sealed the fate of the Redskins.

Though Cousins was part of the problem, the Redskins poor run defense hurt them. The team surrendered 102 yards to rookie running back Paul Perkins and an additional 52 yards to Rashad Jennings. The unit was just unable to do anything to slow down the Giants offense. While they limited the team in terms of points allowed, they just did not do enough. Joe Barry will have some trouble explaining this effort to the front office.

There were some positives from the team. Pierre Garcon and Mason Foster put together some solid efforts in their own regards. Garcon recorded four catches for 96 yards and he had a huge catch that helped get the Redskins back in the game. As for Foster, he recorded a whopping 17 tackles and was one of the few bright spots on defense.

All in all, the Redskins put forth one of their worst efforts of the season. They did not deserve to make the playoffs, and they will have to rebuild for next season.

This article originally appeared on