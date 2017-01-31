Washington Redskins Outlook: First Round Linebacker Is The Best Option

The Washington Redskins need to find some help at the linebacker position in the 2017 offseason. They may have to look to the early rounds of the draft to find a quality player.

The main goal for the Washington Redskins in the 2017 offseason is to improve their defense. After a year in which their offense was terrific but the team failed to make the playoffs, the Redskins are in the midst of re-evaluating their defensive personnel. They have a new defensive coordinator in Greg Manusky and will look to give him a chance to work with some new players.

Though their top priority has to be retaining Kirk Cousins, the Redskins have to look at the biggest weaknesses in each unit of the secondary. For the defensive line, it was the nose tackle position. In the secondary, the safeties were brutal for a majority of the year. The linebacker corps was plagued by tackling issues and lack of consistency.

Of all those issues, the one that may take the most resources to fix is at the linebacker position. The Redskins are likely going to have to invest a first round pick into a linebacker to really improve their overall defense.

Why Not Free Agency?

The 2017 free agent class has one big name linebacker in it that the Redskins should consider trying to sign. Dont’a Hightower, a member of the New England Patriots, is going to be hitting the open market. He is one of the most versatile players in the league, as he can work as an edge rusher, middle linebacker, or and outside backer. Adding him would give the Redskins a truly solid starter.

However, obtaining Hightower’s service would be difficult. According to Spotrac.com, Hightower’s projected annual salary is $10.1 million. That type of deal would make him the third highest paid inside linebacker in the league. Given that Hightower has only played a full season once in his career, the Redskins may not want to pay him that amount of money. Another team would be more likely to outbid them. Even still, the Patriots are probably going to make re-signing Hightower a priority this offseason so he may never see the market.

The other solid option on the market is an under the radar one. Gerald Hodges played for the San Francisco 49ers this past year, but he put together one of the best seasons of his career. I had the team signing him in our early offseason simulation, but there are some questions about how he would fit into a 3-4 scheme. For this reason, the Redskins should stay away from Hodges unless it is a very team friendly deal.

Aside from those two, the free agent market has few players who would be an upgrade over what they have. Sure, Zach Brown could repeat the success that he had in Buffalo, but he is a one-year wonder who was an excellent fit in the Rex Ryan defense. He may be worth a chance, but he may be looking to chase money after his first really successful season.

The Draft Is The Place To Look

With the concerns about the free agent market, it would only make sense for the Redskins to look to the 2017 NFL Draft to find an upgrade at the position. After all, there were a lot of strong college players at the linebacker position, and there are as many as four middle linebackers who could potentially go in the first round.

Of the group, Alabama’s Reuben Foster and Vanderbilt’s Zach Cunningham should interest the Redskins. Foster was a terrific leader at Alabama who got better with each passing year. He was great in coverage, has tackling skills, and he has experience in a 3-4 defense. He could be the next great middle linebacker to come from the school.

Meanwhile, Cunningham is a big bodied, tackling machine who should be an excellent NFL player. Cunningham has fantastic instincts and racked up a whopping 125 tackles during this past season. He has posted 30.5 tackles for loss over the course of the last two years and looks to be a true three down linebacker at the next level.

While Foster may be off the board when the Redskins pick, Cunningham could still be available. If he is, expect the team to pull the trigger. This will especially be true if they look to address the defensive line issues in free agency.

Why A First Round Pick May Be Necessary

In addition to the top heavy free agent linebacker class, there seems to be a dearth of talent at in the middle to later rounds of the draft for linebackers. A few of the guys outside of the top four had solid performances at the Senior Bowl, but frankly they are still projects for the next level. Duke Riley and Alex Anzalone have potential, but they are just not yet ready.

The Redskins and their coaching staff need players who can help them out now. Jay Gruden could end up on the hot seat if the Redskins cannot improve in 2017, so drafting projects is not in the best interest of the team. They need to get an early round linebacker who can make an immediate impact. Waiting is not an option.

For that reason, the Redskins will probably look to take a linebacker in the first round of the NFL draft. If they can land Cunningham in the draft and Bennie Logan in free agency, then they could be an entirely different team in 2017.

