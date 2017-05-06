Washington Redskins: Nico Marley shouldn’t be ignored

Tulane Linebacker Nico Marley, grandson of legendary musician Bob Marley, has a lot to show the Washington Redskins at mini camp May 12-14 at Ashburn.

Nico Marley’s invitation to Washington Redskins mini camp has gone unnoticed, mostly because everyone is still reeling from the NFL 2017 Draft However, no one gets invited if they haven’t sparked curiosity. A WTKR report from Adam Winkler may shed some light on why he didn’t get drafted:

Marley went undrafted during last weekend’s 2017 NFL Draft, likely due to his small stature. He’s listed at 5′ 8″ and 200 pounds.

Marley isn’t all fire and force. He commits to every hit. He’s aware of his targets and focuses not hurting himself in the process. Playing off receivers, he leaves them no space for possible yards gained after catch. What he lacks in size, he more than makes up for in tenacity and ferocity.

The former Tulane linebacker finished the 2017 season with 86 combined tackles, three sacks, and three forced fumbles. Another element you’ve got to respect about Marley is that he’s not trying to use his family’s legacy to get a contract.

This is a story because he is Bob Marley’s grandson — but that’s on me, not him. He just wants to play football.

Marley could be one of those successful post-2017 NFL Draft stories. The Redskins know a little something about taking the unlikeliest of players and turning them into something great. Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (You know, that guy everyone’s talking about now) was the seventh pick in the fourth round of the 2012 Draft. Former Redskins running back Alfred Morris was a sixth-round pickup as well.

Below is some video of Marley in action, which shows the type of on-field warrior that could be another hidden gem that the Redskins will have found:

Marley said in a recent Twitter post, “All I’ve ever needed was a chance to prove myself.” That chance has finally arrived. He may not be a superstar, but he most definitely shouldn’t be overlooked.

This article originally appeared on