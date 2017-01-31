Washington Redskins Need To Find A Disruptive Running Back

The Washington Redskins have some nice pieces at running back . What they are missing is a back that combines power and speed and is disruptive to opposing defenses. Can they find one in free agency or the NFL Draft?

A diverse running game can help the Washington Redskins offense become more effective. It opens up all options for the offensive play caller, while giving the passing game room to use the entire field. Running backs that consistently gain yardage help hide the deficiencies of their own defense by eating up clock and keeping them on the sidelines.

The Redskins now have a three-headed monster at running back. Robert “Fat Rob” Kelley is a hard-nosed workhorse that plows through defenders and rarely loses yardage. Chris Thompson is the speedy and elusive back that is a great change of pace and an excellent pass catcher. Matt Jones is in the doghouse. His trouble with fumbling the football led him to the bench and his future with the Redskins is unclear.

In an ideal world, the Redskins could use Thompson on 3rd downs and in situations where you are looking for a quick burst from your running game. They could use Kelley in short yardage and goal line situations where his ability to avoid getting tackled for a loss is invaluable. What is missing is a back that can carry the ball 20 or more times in a game while also possessing the speed to take the ball to the end zone.

You have two options on where to find this player. The first is in free agency. Looking at the list of potential free agent running backs does not leave me impressed.

Eliminating backs that are over 30 years old, the top prospect is Eddie Lacy from the Green Bay Packers. He is only 26 years old but has had problems with weight and health. Lacy does not have the breakaway speed that the Redskins need from their primary ball carrier. Because of this, the Redskins will have to look elsewhere to fix their problems.

The 2017 NFL Draft Could Be The Answer

The next place to find this diamond in the rough is the 2017 NFL Draft. While the focus of the first two rounds will more than likely be defensive players, the middle rounds are where the search for this impact running back should take place.

One of the more intriguing prospects is Wayne Gallman from Clemson. He has a nice mix of size at 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds and speed. He is quick and elusive in the open field. Gallman was the primary ball carrier over the past 3 seasons for the National Champion Tigers.

A pair of Oklahoma Sooners could also offer a solution for the Redskins. Samaje Perine and Joe Mixon are a dynamic duo. Perine is a powerful runner with a body to match. He is 5-foot-11 and 237 pounds and punishes opposing defenders. He has deceptive speed for his size.

At 6-foot-1 and 226 pounds, Mixon is the ideal candidate giving you power, speed and the ability to play all 3 downs. He is a dynamic pass catcher and runner with the ability to take any play to the house.

The problem with Mixon is his horrific mistake in 2014 when he punched a fellow female student from Oklahoma. He agreed to a plea in the case, and later returned to play for the Sooners. The incident took center stage again in December 2016 after the release of a video showing what happened. The Sooners faced public backlash for how they handled the situation, and Mixon faced a lot of criticism as well.

However, Mixon has since been remorseful about his actions asking for forgiveness and another chance. The Redskins brain trust would have to decide if he is truly sorry and worth the risk.

Finding a running back that can carry the bulk of the running duties will make the Redskins offense a dual threat. Their explosive and diverse attack would compare favorably to the Atlanta Falcons. It would mark the dawn of a new chapter in Washington Redskins history and a return to the glory days.

