Washington Redskins Mock Draft Picks: Tis the season for guessing

It’s Washington Redskins mock draft pick season, and the staff here at Riggo’s Rag have some interesting choices.

When it comes to a mock draft pick, I’ve never been a big player in the guessing game. But I know it’s America’s greatest pastime when your favorite team is on the couch. So why not hypothesize a little eh? Here’s my take on some of the draft articles written by the talented people here at Riggo’s Rag. Agree or disagree, it’s all about talking shop. It’s what you do. There’s only but so much politics I can read or watch.

We need to keep some football in our lives. I’m sure many of you would agree. Our picks are not not far off what many of you think: The Redskins need to focus on fixing the defense. The struggle is real. It won’t matter how many yards are thrown or rushed. In the 2017 NFL season, if we can’t stop opponents, we’ll be on the couch earlier in the season.

Jacob Camenker believes the Redskins will pick RB Dalvin Cook from Florida State. He said, “Though the Redskins have some serious needs on defense, they might be in position to land a truly game changing offensive player.”

My response: If you’re thinking like Redskins GM Scot McCloughan, you’ll agree. In a Washington Post article by Liz Clarke McCloughan said, “We’re going to approach free agency and the draft every year the same way: Getting good football players.” But it’s time to revisit the Redskins defense. The majority of them are on the market anyway. Here’s a chance to bring in some new faces. The only way Cook is selected is by the exit of Matt Jones.

Larry McGrogan shares many of your sentiments when it comes to defensive needs. His mock draft pick? Michigan State’s Malik McDowell.

Larry writes, “…He has much-needed versatility as he can play inside in a 4-3 or as a nose tackle in a 3-4 front. His greatest success came as a pass rushing end in either format which is something the Redskins are in need of…”

My Response: This guy has great height for the defense. I’d prefer him in a 4-3. He’s 6-foot-6, 280 pounds. I immediately think of Preston Smith. He’s also 6-foot-five, 268 pounds. He had eight sacks in 2015 and 4.5 last season. McDowell could be the extra pressure needed on the outside to activate that “Hogs 2.0” framework. He runs hard downfield and wraps well when tackling. He would be a great addition to the Redskins defense. He would make my personal mock draft pick list just for his height alone.

Josh Landis is looking more towards defensive needs too. His pick? Michigan’s Jabrill Peppers.

However, he has him at the Safety position rather than at Linebacker. What gives? He said, “At 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, it’s obvious Peppers will not fill the role at linebacker in the NFL.”

My Response: I gotta agree with Josh on this one. He’s got that cornerback/safety weight for sure. It would be nice to see him pack on the pounds to fit the bill. However, there’s reason for Peppers to line up in that position. He plays so much better on the outside. It would be crazy, but I would love to see him do some kick returning (check the tape he does it well!) I know what you thinking, “Well that’s college” and I agree. He’s a good fit for Special Teams or a good No.2 in the secondary. Not a bad response should the Redskins move on from DeAngelo Hall or Junior Galette.

Gabby Birenbaum is thinking more about the defensive interior, picking Michigan’s Chris Wormley.

She said, “His large size is vital to his success bringing down opposing players, but Wormley has surprising speed and is deceptively quick coming off the edge.”

My response: I like this mock draft pick. If you put this guy opposite of Malik McDowell, that would be a serious upgrade to the Redskins defense. He would bring significant pressure needed to the pass rush. He’s good at staying in the play, and can shore up either side against the run. He’s not a fast guy, but powerful. My adjustment would be to put him on the outside. But Gabby is right – play him on the inside and you’ll see the beginning of the end of opposing offensive lines.

