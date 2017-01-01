Washington Redskins Live Game Thread Week 17 vs. New York Giants

The Washington Redskins are preparing for the biggest game of their season. Feel free to discuss the contest against the New York Giants here.

It all comes down to this. The Washington Redskins are looking to notch their 9th win of the season on New Year’s Day, and they will have to get through the New York Giants to do so. A win would almost certainly get the Redskins into the playoffs, and they are definitely going to be motivated to play their best game of the season.

However, this Week 17 rivalry game could be a real slugfest for the Redskins. The Giants are locked into the No. 5 seed in the NFC playoff race, so they may not play their starters the whole game. That said, they still will be putting their best foot forward with a chance to knock another NFC East team out of the postseason race.

The Redskins have to make sure that they do not come out flat. In their Week 15 game against the Carolina Panthers, they had every reason to win, but put together one of their worst performances of the season. One would think that Jay Gruden and the coaching staff would be utilizing that game as a motivational tactic, and the team should be more focused when they get on the field on Sunday.

At the end of the day, the Redskins need a win. If they cannot get it, they will not play another one until the preseason begins in August. Hopefully they will notch a win. Feel free to comment on the game day action below as the game goes onward!

