Washington Redskins: Kirk Cousins Wants To Be In D.C.

Washington Redskins fans have complained about Kirk Cousins and his refusal to say he wanted to be a part of the team’s future, but he’s now done that.

Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins always does the right thing. Cousins always says the right thing. That strategy can frustrate some, especially Washington fans who want the quarterback to scream, “I want to be with the Redskins for the rest of my career.”

Well, in an interview with the MMQB’s Peter King for his podcast, Cousins finally opened up about his desire to be wanted when King questioned him, bluntly, if he wanted to remain with the Redskins for the long haul (h/t Dan Steinberg of the Washington Post for the transcription):

I want to be where I’m wanted, and that’s what I’ve said all along. When a team is willing to step up and commit to me fully for the long haul, then why would I want to be anywhere else? I mean, this is an incredible fan base. It’s one of the top five fan bases in the history of the NFL. It goes all the way back to the early 1930s.

Later he continued:

I love this organization and want to see us get back to those glory days that they had with Coach Gibbs in the ’80s and early ’90s. And I want to add to that great history. There’s really no reason to want to look elsewhere.

Well, Washington fans, you wanted your quarterback to say he wanted to stick with the team. That statement was as definitive as Cousins has been in the last two years about his desire to stick with the team that drafted him. Is it another negotiating ploy? Or was Cousins answering the question as honestly as he possibly could?

If there’s one thing you can appreciate about Cousins, it’s his honesty. He’s very wise about being careful what he says and he even tells King that in the podcast. All offseason, Cousins has side-stepped questions about his desire to remain in Washington. In King’s podcast, he made it clear he would love to be with the Redskins — if they want him.

Are you listening, Dan Snyder? The organization has taken every opportunity to say they love Cousins and they aren’t trading him all offseason. But outside of the franchise tag and a low-ball offer of around $20 million per year with low guarantees, the Redskins’ actions haven’t matched their words.

The Redskins have just under three months to come to terms with Cousins on a long-term deal. As of now, the two sides appear to be far apart, but, as they say, deadlines spur action.

