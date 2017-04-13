Washington Redskins: Kirk Cousins Contract Is Theirs To Lose

Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins isn’t worried about a long-term contract, and he’s winning on all fronts.

Kirk Cousins understands his position. He’s playing a nasty game of chess. He’s about to be $23.94 million richer. Both Washington Redskins Owner Dan Snyder and team president Bruce Allen are looking forward to having him back this season. The team, like every other team in the NFL are glaring over draft options.

In addition, it’s quarterback season for jobs. There are several teams looking for experience to compliment their roster should they draft a rookie quarterback. They’ll need someone to learn from. So many storylines, so little time.

The buzz around Cousins created his value. The Redskins manage the buzz created with the exclusive franchise tag. According to ESPN’s John Keim, Cousins is far from worried, and placed the burden of contract talks on the Redskins:

“The team would need to make that decision and say that this is a guy we’re going to commit to in the long haul…I’m very comfortable playing under the franchise tag.”

He’s comfortable because he knows they’ve, for a lack of better words, shown all their cards. Offering Cousins five years, $100 million annually with low guarantees was their best play. Cousins knows that they’ve got nothing left in the tank. He’s in control of his own destiny, a place he knows very well. If he can break more Redskins records and get the team to the playoffs, his net worth will break the bank.

Cousins is right. The burden to prove how much the Redskins want him lies on Snyder and Allen’s side of the bargaining table. Making very few statements, maintaining social media discipline, and knowing what to say and how to say it will make Cousins a very rich man.

