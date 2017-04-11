Washington Redskins: Junior Galette Clueless To Situation

The Washington Redskins don’t need problem players right now, Junior Galette.

Washington Redskins outside linebacker Junior Galette was chased down, tased, and arrested during Biloxi Black Beach Weekend, reports from the Washington Post suggest. While everyone is still gathering information on what caused the incident, it’s clear Galette doesn’t understand his current situation with the Redskins. Galette sat both 2015 and 2016 seasons out with injury.

Unfortunately, Galette has been in trouble before. According to NFL’s Around The NFL Editor Gregg Rosenthal, Galette’s off-field antics lead to the New Orleans Saints deciding to part ways with him:

The league is looking into two off-the-field incidents by Galette and the Saints have grown increasingly frustrated with him. Galette was arrested on domestic violence and simple battery charges in January; the charges were eventually dropped. Galette was also dealing with a torn pectoral muscle this offseason. Doctors were split regarding whether Galette required surgery.

Galette’s lack of looking at the big picture will be his demise. While no one goes out looking for a fight when having a good time, one should be able to observe the red flags. He’s a professional football player with a lot to lose. His career is series of pauses. Speaking of pauses, recent reports suggest he’ll miss the start of training camp due to an Achilles issue.

Oh yeah, the Redskins signed him to a one-year, $800,000 contract. The team has a lot of hope floating around camp nowadays. That hope may be the only thing keeping Galette with a job.

In his final year with the Saints, Galette had 45 tackles (33 solo) and 10 sacks. The Redskins are looking to fix the flaws with their defense. If Galette wants to be a part of that conversation, he needs to slow down and heal up. Otherwise, he’ll be sitting the bench again. This is not the year to be a waste of time and money.

