Washington Redskins: Jonathan Allen the answer to Ezekiel Elliott?

The Washington Redskins may have found the answer to stopping Dallas Cowboys Running back Ezekiel Elliott: Jonathan Allen.

The Redskins drafted Jonathan Allen in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, No. 17 overall, fulfilling plans to step up their defensive game. The Redskins needed to respond to last season’s shortcomings, especially against the rival Dallas Cowboys.

In their 26-31 loss against the Dallas Cowboys Week 12 of last season, Elliott had 20 carries for 97 yards and two touchdowns. Redskins running back Robert Kelley had 14 carries for 37 yards and no touchdowns. Elliott pounded the middle and made it his home for the majority of the game. That’s not good.

Allen’s contribution to the Redskins, according to his NFL.com Draft Profile, could change Elliot’s course:

…Can club with either hand to soften the edge of a blocker. Has posted consistent quarterback pressure and sack numbers despite playing in less than half of the defensive snaps. Alert against the run. Quick to diagnose the mesh point against zone reads and gives chase to the ball. Strong on the edge..

I’m not going to say that Elliott had a lucky rookie year. Elliott exposed a problem with the Redskins defense that pushed for heavy defensive focus, and thus selections, in this year’s draft. Drafting Allen told fans and anyone looking to be the future general manager of the team one thing: Yeah, we saw that too. It was awful. We’re working to correct the problem.

Allen is a welcomed addition to the Redskins defense. If he can get the playing time needed to perfect his game, he could disrupt the NFC East run game. He’s so new to D.C., he’s never been to a game at FedEx Field. He revealed that when speaking to the media for the first time since the Draft, per Redskins.com:

“So I’ve never actually been to a game. I went to the Barcelona/Manchester United game in 2010, I think, but besides that this is my first time.”

Jonathan Allen is excited, ready to play. The Redskins play the Cowboys Weeks 8 and 13 in the 2017 Season. This should be interesting.

