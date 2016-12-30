Washington Redskins Injuries: 3 Declared Out For Sunday Afternoon

The Washington Redskins are going to be without at least three players in Week 17 against the New York Giants. However, only the absence of two will have a major impact.

The Washington Redskins have been dealing with some key injuries over the past few weeks, and Week 17 will be no different. In the week leading up to the game against the New York Giants, the Redskins have found out that three of their players will definitely be out on Sunday afternoon. Su’a Cravens (arm), Quinton Dunbar (concussion), and Vinston Painter (calf) will be out for the contest. The absence of the former two will have a slight impact, while Painter was likely to be inactive for the game regardless.

In the first matchup against the Giants, both Cravens and Dunbar put together strong performances. Dunbar was featured on a trick play in which he caught a 37 yard pass from Tress Way. He also saw a lot of action on defense and notched an interception. His performance would lead to him getting the start in place of the injured Bashaud Breeland in Week 4.

Meanwhile, Cravens helped to seal the contest with a pick, and his playmaking skills at linebacker greatly helped the team. With the various ailments other Redskins are dealing with, the hybrid player would have been nice to have. Especially considering the lack of safety depth that the team is dealing with.

Elsewhere, the team has a number of questionable players for this week’s contest. However, none are more important to the team than offensive playmakers Jordan Reed and Rob Kelley. Reed is supposedly going to return this week. Despite dealing with a painful shoulder injury, he has played in three of the last five games and should be set up to see action this week. Even if he is a decoy, he could help to distract the New York linebackers.

For Kelley, he is coming off of a knee injury suffered against the Bears. He downplayed the significance of the injury following the win, and it seems that he is on track to play. Still, he could be limited and the Redskins may have to use Mack Brown and Chris Thompson a bit more than normal.

We will have more information on the Redskins injuries as information becomes available. Keep it right here at Riggo’s Rag for all of the news on you Washington Redskins!

