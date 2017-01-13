Washington Redskins GM Scot McCloughan can rip apart, reassemble team in 2017

The Washington Redskins have the opportunity to look completely different. General Manager Scot McCloughan will be a genius in 2017 or a complete disaster.

The defensive coordinator, fired. The offensive coordinator gets a new job as a head coach for another team. The quarterback position – franchised last season. Franchising quarterback Kirk Cousins for a second year will cost $23.94 million. Speaking of contracts, there are 16 Unrestricted Free Agents up for grabs. Names like Vernon Davis, Chris Baker, DeSean Jackson and Josh Evans are on the list. This is now the world of Scot McCloughan.

It makes you wonder if McCloughan planned for this to happen. That’s a stretch. In another dimension no one comes back and we have new faces. That’s crazy talk. I doubt many of those names will be wearing different jerseys next season. No, he wouldn’t let that happen. This is a chance for McCloughan to show everyone in the NFL why he’s been a part of Super Bowl teams. He’s gonna need some familiar faces next season.

In a Washington Post article by Scott Allen in May 2015, McCloughan said the following: “ … It’s not a one-year thing, it’s a 10-year thing.” Hopefully, he and head coach Jay Gruden can construct a winning team for 2017. And when I say winning, I mean playoff berth, sans fighting for a Wild Card spot or someone losing for a playoff entry. The end of the season had me cheering for other teams quietly in the comforts of my man cave with the door closed. I couldn’t allow anyone to hear that sort of compromise.

McCloughan has be excited about this opportunity. He can build from the ground up and move as many pieces as he wants. This is right down his alley. We should expect an offseason of surprises from this point forward.

