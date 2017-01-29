Washington Redskins Duo Set To Take On 2017 Pro Bowl

The Pro Bowl is one of the most underwhelming events on the NFL calendar each year. The Washington Redskins will have a couple of participants who should at least be fun to watch.

Of every event that the NFL holds, the Pro Bowl is by far the worst. The league simply has not figured out how to make the game competitive enough for the average fan to enjoy. There is little to no defense played, which is usually a bad thing for NFL games. After a couple of seasons experimenting with a fantasy draft format, the league went back to the AFC vs. NFC format to make the contest even less intriguing.

That said, the Washington Redskins will have a couple of players getting ready to suit up for the game in Orlando tonight. Originally, the team had three guys in, but some of them had to back out due to injury. Right guard Brandon Scherff and edge rusher Ryan Kerrigan were supposed to start for the NFC squad, but injuries will prevent them from doing so.

Still, the Redskins will have a couple of guys out there on the offensive side of the ball. The first is left tackle Trent Williams. Despite missing four games due to a suspension, Williams was one of the better tackles in the league and was voted a starter for the NFC squad. On Sunday night, he will get a chance to go up against some of the league’s best pass rushers including Von Miller, who thinks Williams is a great player.

However, the pass rush is not going to be trying to really get after the opposing quarterback in this game. They may attempt to get a few sacks, but for the most part they are just going to mail it in. Williams should be able to manhandle his opponents and could be one of the best players on the field. The only question will be whether or not he can fare well on the right side, as Tyron Smith seems likely to man the left tackle spot.

The other Redskin in the Pro Bowl made it in as an alternate. That’s right, Kirk Cousins. The quarterback was not one of the original three quarterbacks selected for the NFC, but with Aaron Rodgers and Matt Ryan bowing out, he did get on the squad.

Sunday should be an absolute field day for Cousins. He will be working with some of the best receivers in the league and the opposing defense is not really going to try to stop him. Though Cousins will not play the full game, he still has a chance to put up some monster numbers and could outperform the other quarterbacks. It will be interesting to see how he does in comparison to divisional rival Dak Prescott.

Overall, the Pro Bowl is really not that important of a game. Still, this will be the last chance we get to see some Redskins in action prior to the preseason in August. Cousins and Williams are definitely the guys to watch on Sunday night for Washington fans everywhere.

