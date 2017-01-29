Washington Redskins Could Use New England Patriots Free Agents As Reinforcements

The Washington Redskins need to find some upgrades in free agent. There are quite a few players on the New England Patriots who would help them out.

Earlier in the week, we here at Riggo’s Rag discussed how the Washington Redskins could look at a couple of Kansas City Chiefs on the free agent market. The Chiefs were one of the best teams in the AFC, but they are not going to be able to retain all of their top players. A similar thing could happen to another top team in the AFC. The New England Patriots have quite a few free agents in the 2017 offseason, and they likely will not be able to retain all of them.

In particular, the Redskins should be interested in the defensive free agents that the Patriots have. Overall, the team has a whopping 16 free agents, and eight of them come on the defensive side of the ball. At each level, the Patriots have a few difference makers who really could catch on with the Redskins.

In the secondary, the Patriots have a couple of solid players from Rutgers. Cornerback Logan Ryan has been one of the best No. 2 corners in the league over the past couple of years. He could command a big salary from the Patriots, and they may not be able to afford to keep him. They have to pay their top cornerback, Malcolm Butler, and Ryan could end up being a casualty. If that happens, the Redskins should be interested in his services.

The other former Rutgers player is safety Duron Harmon. Harmon has been a good starter that has improved in each of the last few seasons. He could come in and give the Redskins a big upgrade at the position and at age 26, he still has plenty of room for growth. He could be a more economical option for the team to consider.

The Front Seven Options Are Strong As Well

In the front seven, the Patriots have even more quality options. However, the best of the group is their star linebacker Dont’a Hightower.

Hightower is a do-it-all linebacker that has excelled in coverage and run support over his first five seasons. In 2016, Hightower had one of his best seasons even after the departure of Jamie Collins. He really managed to lead the Patriots defense well and he is in for a huge raise. If the Patriots elect to focus on retaining members of their secondary, then Hightower could end up leaving.

Still, it seems increasingly likely that Hightower will be retained by the team after the Super Bowl. Regardless, the Redskins should be prepared to target him as one of their big free agent options. It cannot hurt to do extra research on the free agent market.

Elsewhere on the front, a couple of solid veterans could become available as well. Alan Branch, a versatile defensive tackle and end, will be hitting the market. He could be an excellent rotational player for the Redskins and Scot McCloughan will have interest in him. Also, considering that he is 32 years old, he could come cheaper which would be good news for the team.

The final intriguing name on the defense is Jabaal Sheard. The veteran pass rusher had another good season for the Patriots and has developed into a solid pass rusher. He is a better fit in a 4-3 defense, but the Redskins should still do their due diligence on him. Perhaps Greg Manusky could figure out a way to use him.

At the end of the day, any of the Patriots free agents could upgrade the Redskins. They did make it to the Super Bowl after all, so they really could turn the Skins defense around if given the chance. And if they do not want a defensive player, perhaps they will target LeGarrette Blount to help their running game. Regardless of what happens, the Redskins will look into these guys and could have some success if they add even one of them.

