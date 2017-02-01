Washington Redskins Bolster Defense With Junior Galette

The Washington Redskins re-signed outside linebacker Junior Galette on Wednesday, giving themselves exceptional depth and upside

The Washington Redskins need on the defensive side is quite large after the 2016 season. While Kirk Cousins and the offense were prolific at times, the defense far too often allowed opposing offenses to match that. However, they potentially got a boost for their defense in a big way thanks to the latest decision regarding Junior Galette.

On Tuesday, Galette gave fans of the Redskins something to be excited about. The outside linebacker announced that he would be returning to the team on a new deal via Instagram.

5 years of my Prime Left I Promise to give it everything I have…Thankful to be signing another Contract W/ The @redskins Tommorrow #Blessed A photo posted by Junior Galette (@sackmanlives) on Jan 31, 2017 at 12:33pm PST

Galette has been with the Redskins for the last two seasons, but has yet to play due to separate Achilles injuries before the start of each year.

The 28-year-old is still in the prime of his career, and is ready to prove himself on the field once again. As a member of the New Orleans Saints, Galette recorded 22 sacks combined in 2013 and 2014. During that time, he also recorded four forced fumbles, recovering two, and deflecting four passes.

Outside linebacker is now a completely loaded position for the Redskins. They already have two-time Pro-Bowler Ryan Kerrigan, the emerging Preston Smith, and 2016 breakout star Trent Murphy. Galette brings a different dynamic than the rest however.

First of all, Galette is extremely impressive in the run game. His impressive reaction time and quick movements allow him to stifle some of the better cut-runners in football. It’s the finesse that really sets him apart though. Galette uses a mixture of footwork and stupid quick hands to blow past his would-be-blockers, and get to the ballcarrier/quarterback.

That’s just unreal. The caption is perfect. Try to imagine being an offensive lineman and you have those hands breaking your hands down, while he slides right past you. The next thing you know, he’s at the quarterback and you’re the offensive lineman who’s turned around watching your quarterback go down and you can’t do anything about it.

It’s got to be frustrating as a fan though. Galette is such a special talent, and he’s been on the roster for two seasons, only to get injured before getting to actually play a snap. It’s not easy to continuously get excited for someone who doesn’t seem to touch the field. Believe this, however: if the fans are frustrated, just think about Galette. Hungry doesn’t even begin to describe his motivation heading into 2017.

I’ve never seen a player of his caliber (or any player for that matter) offer up his services to a specific team for low wages just to prove himself before. I’ve seen players that want to chase a ring join a team for cheap before, but not like this. Galette doesn’t just want it, he needs to prove himself to the fans in Washington. Not for anyone else, but for himself.

Redskins fans need to get excited just one more time for Galette. It won’t be long before he’s one of the hotter commodities in football once again.

