Washington Redskins: 2017 Schedule Released

The Washington Redskins schedule for the 2017 season has been released, so what does it hold?

The Washington Redskins schedule for the 2017 season gives a taste of what’s expected for the Burgundy and Gold while increasing anticipation for the season to start already. The Washington Redskins ended their 2016 playoff hopes with quarterback Kirk Cousins throwing an interception in the Fourth Quarter against the New York Giants.

Since then, the Redskins have replaced their offensive and defensive coordinators, fired their general manager, and have handed out a plethora of one-year contracts.

In addition, they watched top receivers DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon move on to different teams. Starting quarterback Kirk Cousins still doesn’t have a long-term contract and is expected play under the Exclusive Franchise Tag this year.

But the offseason for the Redskins wasn’t a complete loss. With the signing of Terelle Pryor to fill a gap at the wide receiver position, along with others like Brian Quick, the Redskins proved that through the storm, they could still take care of business.

With all of this turnover, it’s going to be an interesting year for the Redskins. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the Washington Redskins schedule for 2017:

When it comes to the Redskins, the offensive losses from what they had a year ago are obviously going to hurt. Pryor may be a stud, but losing two proven veterans in Jackson and Garcon is never easy. However, it’s going to be all on the defense to see if they can improve.

Josh Norman is back for his second season in the nation’s capital. However, Washington has also added the likes of Zach Brown to their linebacker corps to help shore up that area of the field. They’ll also look to the draft, but their success is directly tied to the defense.

