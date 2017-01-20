Washington Redskins 2017 NFL Draft Target: RB Dalvin Cook

The Washington Redskins need to land an impact player with the No. 17 overall pick. Could Dalvin Cook be an option?

There is no question that the Washington Redskins have a good amount of needs coming into the offseason. They struggled immensely on defense during last season, and their lack of personnel have led many to believe that they could target a defensive player with their first round draft pick. After all, the team is picking No. 17 overall, and there figures to be some solid defensive players on the board.

Well, not so fast. Though the Redskins have some serious needs on defense, they might be in position to land a truly game changing offensive player. That player would be Dalvin Cook.

Cook is undoubtedly the second best running back in this class behind Leonard Fournette. The speedy back played his college ball at Florida State and he looks to be a sure fire success in the NFL.

In each of the last two seasons, Cook was the offensive leader for the Seminoles and produced at an extremely high rate. During those two years, he recorded 3,456 yards and a ridiculous 38 touchdowns. He also has maintained an average of 6.5 yards per carry, which is a huge number for the college level. He truly is a transcendent player that could greatly impact the Redskins.

Simply put, using Rob Kelley as a lead back is not going to have a positive long-term effect. Matt Jones has too many fumbling issues to be trusted. Chris Thompson is a solid running back, but his 5-foot-8 frame leads the coaching staff to exercise caution with him. Because of this, he cannot function as a lead back.

While it might seem counter-intuitive to draft another offensive player to help an already strong unit, Cook could be too good to pass up. He could complete the Redskins offense and allow them to focus on upgrading their defense in free agency and on Day 2 of the draft. If Cook is available, I think that the Redskins will give him some serious consideration for their first overall pick.

