Washington Redskins 2017 NFL Draft Target: DL Chris Wormley

The Washington Redskins are picking No. 17 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. Who could they target with their pick?

The Redskins have a lot of needs going into the NFL draft, but perhaps the most pressing is the front seven. The Redskins did not generate enough pressure this year, and had trouble tackling. Therefore, the Redskins should devote their No. 17 pick to upgrading the interior defense. The man for the job is Michigan’s Chris Wormley.

Wormley is 6’4” and 289 pounds, and lined up at both defensive end and defensive tackle for the Wolverines. The team is in need of a Day 1 starter. As a four-year player at Michigan, Wormley has the experience and the maturity to start.

His large size is vital to his success bringing down opposing players, but Wormley has surprising speed and is deceptively quick coming off the edge. Wormley is specifically known for his tackles for loss, as his ability to rupture the offensive line and bring down runners before they hit the line of scrimmage.

Wormley has received many awards for his stellar play. He won the Richard Katcher Award — given to Michigan’s top defensive lineman — twice in his four seasons. He was also All-Team Big Ten this year.

Wormley would fit well on the Redskins’ line. He could start immediately on the line in the defense. Additionally, the defensive end would work alongside hopeful re-signee Chris Baker and developing along with Preston Smith. He could start in place of Ziggy Hood or other journeymen who were on the Redskins this year.

If Wormley is still available at the 17th pick, the Redskins should take the experienced 23-year old and improve their ailing defense.

