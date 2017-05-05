Washington Redskins: 2017 NFL Draft pick-by-pick analysis

The Washington Redskins made major strides with their 10 selections in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Washington Redskins fired general manager Scot McCloughan in early March and went into the 2017 NFL Draft without a GM. While some thought the dysfunction would carry over through the draft, that didn’t exactly happen.

Instead, the Redskins were the recipients of some good fortune when Alabama defensive end Jonathan Allen fell right into their laps with the 17th overall pick. Whether it’s Allen’s supposed arthritic shoulders or a draft bereft of top-shelf offensive players, Allen tumbled down the draft while numerous less-accomplished players went in front of him. Some teams were desperate for some of the draft’s top offensive players and reached for them allowing Allen to fall right into Washington’s lap.

The Redskins were abysmal on defense over the last two years, ruining what was an elite offense. While the offense had some issues too, specifically in the red zone, the defense cost this team games. So, the mission for this entire offseason was to dramatically improve that side of the ball, while still maintaining a solid offense.

Washington followed up what was a solid free agency, with a strong draft. Sure, we can’t judge a draft class immediately following the draft. However, we can evaluate each pick and how they could fit into Washington’s plan for 2017 and beyond.

Round 1, Pick 17: Jonathan Allen, DL – Alabama

The Redskins were fortunate Allen fell to them in the first round. And they know it, too. Head coach Jay Gruden told ESPN 980 that the team never thought that he’d fall all the way to them.

Allen’s shoulders could be an issue at some time in the future, that’s something no one truly knows. The Redskins’ medical staff did clear Allen, as did a number of other teams. The only thing that matters for the Redskins right now is the next five years. If Allen turns into a Pro Bowl player early in his career, this pick is an absolute steal.

Allen was the best player in college football in 2016. His list of accolades proves as much. If you don’t believe that, just go back and watch Alabama on defense. Allen dominated. Whether he was playing outside or inside, Allen couldn’t be stopped. He beat countless double teams to not only live in the opponent’s backfield, but also single-handedly wrecked running lanes.

Washington hasn’t drafted a player with Allen’s pedigree in a long time. He will immediately become a starter for the Redskins and complete the team’s re-made defensive front.

For as good of a player as Allen is, there’s something else about this story that seems just right. Allen played high school football for Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn, Va. Redskins headquarters is also in Ashburn. Not only is Washington getting a great player, it is getting a motivated player who is also returning home to his roots.

Round 2, Pick 49: Ryan Anderson, OLB – Alabama

The Redskins liked Allen so much they went back to Alabama’s defense and took linebacker Ryan Anderson. Anderson, much like Allen, fills a need and was a rock-solid selection. Anderson wasn’t drafted higher probably due to his measurables. At 6-2, 253 pounds, Anderson didn’t run a blazing 40-yard dash and he has shorter arms than some teams prefer. So what; did teams actually watch him play?

Anderson isn’t the type of player who is going to wow you in private workouts. He said as much, per J.P Finley of CSN Mid-Atlantic:

“I’m not a combine warrior. I’m a football player.”

That description sounds exactly the way McCloughan would describe the type of players he coveted. Players who put football first, have a high football IQ, were productive in college and steered clear of trouble off the field. That fits Anderson to a tee.

Anderson is strong versus the run and the pass. He was as good as any player in this class at converting speed into power. He is a versatile piece who could also slide inside for the Redskins if they want to use different packages.

In 2017, Anderson will likely split time with Ryan Kerrigan, Trent Murphy, Preston Smith and Junior Galette. That’s good for the Redskins. Anderson’s presence should motivate Smith. Anderson will hit the opposition in the mouth and instantly makes Washington a much tougher team defensively.

Round 3, Pick 81: Fabian Moreau, CB – UCLA

Anytime you get a player who is rated as a first-round material in the third round, it is a tremendous value. In Fabian Moreau, the Redskins got a player who many pegged as a first-round talent before he tore his pectoral muscle back in March at his Pro Day.

Moreau, at 6-0, 205 pounds, is a long, athletic press cornerback who can turn and run with receivers as well as anyone in this draft class. He ran his 40-yard dash in 4.35 seconds at the Combine.

The biggest knock on Moreau is his ball skills. He sometimes loses the ball in the air or struggles to make a play on it. While that’s an issue, it is one that can be coached. You can’t teach Moreau’s speed or ability to run with receivers. New Washington defensive backs coach Torrian Gray gets a player who should be a future starter. Fortunately for the Redskins and Moreau, he doesn’t need to come in and start in 2017.

Moreau will need coached, specifically in zone coverage, but overall he is a player who has the attributes to be a solid long-term starter in the NFL.

Round 4, Pick 114: Samaje Perine, RB – Oklahoma

There were lots of rumors the Redskins were interested in some of the top running backs in this class. Christian McCaffrey never made it to the Redskins and the team passed on Dalvin Cook in the first round. Then, of course, there were those pining for Joe Mixon. Instead, Washington waited until early in Round 4 to pick Oklahoma’s other running back, Samaje Perine.

Perine didn’t receive the attention Mixon did. For one, Perine is a clean prospect off the field. Secondly, he isn’t as dynamic of a back as Mixon. That isn’t a knock on Perine, though. Perine just happens to be Oklahoma’s all-time leading rusher — in just three seasons — and holds the single-game FBS record for rushing when he ran for 427 yards against Kansas. Simply put, Perine is an outstanding back.

And Perine wasn’t exactly a consolation prize for Washington. Apparently, the team was high on him all along:

A #Redskins source told me pre-draft that Perine was the team’s highest rated RB after Cook, Fournette and McCaffrey. They got their guy. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 29, 2017

Perine should instantly improve the Redskins’ running game. Rob Kelley will still be in the mix, but the combination of Perine and third-down back Chris Thompson gives Washington a potentially dynamic duo. Perine will grind out the tough yards and possesses terrific vision. He also never goes down on initial contact.

The addition of Terrelle Pryor and the return of Josh Doctson combined with the arrival of Perine should help erase Washington’s woes in the red zone in 2017.

Round 4, Pick 123: Montae Nicholson, S – Michigan State

The Redskins had two picks in the fourth round, just nine selections apart. While Perine is a player who could start soon for Washington, the team’s second fourth-round pick, Michigan State safety Montae Nicholson, is a bit of a head-scratcher.

Nicholson, an early entry, has a terrific combination of size and speed. He stands 6-2 and weighs 212 pounds. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.42 seconds. What’s not to love, right? Well, if you go back and watch Nicholson play in college, you leave feeling a bit underwhelmed.

He seemed to lack the instincts needed to excel at the safety position. He missed tackles and appeared lost in coverage. In college, those issues don’t show up as badly because his speed could often make up the difference. In the NFL, those types of mistakes get you cut — and quickly.

Head coach Jay Gruden liked Nicholson and the team actually had him ranked much higher on their board than other teams.

New defensive backs coach Torrian Gray will have an interesting talent to mold in Nicholson. While you can coach tackling and angles, you can’t coach size and speed, which makes the Michigan State product an interesting prospect.

At worst, Washington has a super-athletic guy it can stick on special teams. You can never have enough of those types of players. Picking Nicholson in the fourth round may have been a bit high, but it’s still a fourth-round pick. If Nicholson ends up being a solid rotational player, no one will care where he was drafted.

Round 5, Pick 154: Jeremy Sprinkle, TE – Arkansas

The Redskins have Jordan Reed and just re-signed Vernon Davis to a two-year deal. In addition to those two, Washington also has Niles Paul and Derek Carrier on the depth chart. Did the Redskins actually need a tight end?

Yes, and Sprinkle is exactly the type of tight end Washington needed.

The 6-5, 254-pound Sprinkle is well known for an incident at the Belk Bowl where he actually shoplifted from the department store bearing the same name. It was a dumb and embarrassing gaffe and Sprinkle spoke openly about it, per Kyle Deckelbaum of Arkansas’ KATV.

It was a situation where I got caught up in the moment and wasn’t really thinking about the consequences of what I was doing. That was totally out of my character and you know, it surprised a lot of people. It was a really big embarrassment for me and over these past few months, I feel like I’ve done a lot of good things to put that behind me and just move forward and show NFL teams that.

Sprinkle doesn’t exactly have a long list of off-field transgressions and deserves to be taken at his word.

Now, about him on the field. Sprinkle offers an outstanding combination of blocking and the ability to catch the football. He showed in college he was a terrific blocker and should improve at the next level. His long arms will help him in pass protection. He is a solid athlete, running the 40-yard dash in 4.69 seconds, and has the frame to get even bigger. Sprinkle was a solid selection for Washington in the fifth round.

Round 6, Pick 199: Chase Roullier, C/OG – Wyoming

Center and left guard are two positions on Washington’s offensive line that have some question marks. Last season, third-year player Spencer Long took over at center and did a solid job. Drafted as a guard, Long took over at center and showed improvement as the year progressed. At left guard, veteran Shawn Lauvao is back. Solid as a run-blocker, Lauvao has had some issues in pass-blocking.

So, in a draft lacking in top-shelf talent along the offensive line, the Redskins got them a solid prospect in the sixth round. Chase Roullier, was a two-time all-conference pick at left guard before moving to center his senior season and becoming a first-team All-Mountain West selection.

The knock on Roullier entering the draft was a lack of length and athleticism. The lack of length shouldn’t be an issue in the NFL as Roullier is tailor-made for the interior of an NFL offensive line.

Why Washington fans should be really excited about the Chase Roullier selection. He’s going to be *really* good: https://t.co/LFtPaWcEdA pic.twitter.com/pC3LGsKqqV — Justis Mosqueda (@JuMosq) April 29, 2017

Roullier is powerful and a force in the running game. That, along with his versatility, is why he appealed so much to Washington and offensive line coach Bill Callahan. Roullier isn’t going to be forced into playing time as a rookie either. That should aid in his development.

Sixth-round picks aren’t locks to make rosters. Washington did trade up for Roullier so the team did see something in the Wyoming product.

Lauvao and Long are free agents after the 2017 season. Roullier will be battling for a backup job this season but if he impresses Callahan he could find himself in the team’s long-term plans sooner rather than later.

Round 6, Pick 209: Robert Davis, WR – Georgia State

If there is a theme to Washington’s 2017 offseason it is to get bigger at receiver. After losing both Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson in free agency, the Redskins signed Terrelle Pryor. In addition to Pryor, the team gets back last year’s first-round pick, Josh Doctson, from injury. Washington also signed Brian Quick in free agency. All three receivers are 6-2 and taller.

In the sixth round, the team took a chance on Georgia State’s Robert Davis. At 6-3, 219 pounds, Davis ran a 4.40-second 40-yard dash at the Combine and is a terrific developmental prospect for Washington.

In college, Davis was a two-time All-Sun Belt First Team pick. He never had consistent quarterback play and watching his film you see a player who had to use his size and length to widen his catch radius. That should help him at the next level. The biggest knocks on Davis are the level of competition he played against in college and a lack of route-running ability.

Which is exactly why the Redskins can play him a ton in the preseason and stash him. Davis can become a special teams contributor while working to become a better receiver. Davis has an NFL body and played basketball in high school. You can see that in watching him. He has strong hands. He’s a player that’s nowhere close to helping the Redskins as a receiver but has enough positive traits he could develop into an interesting prospect in future seasons.

Round 7, Pick 230: Josh Harvey-Clemons, S – Louisville

With their first seventh-round pick, the Redskins took Josh Harvey-Clemons, a hybrid safety/linebacker prospect out of Louisville. Last season, the Redskins wanted Su’a Cravens to be a dime linebacker before deciding he and the team would be better off with a full-time move to safety.

Enter Harvey-Clemons. A former big-time prospect who originally committed to Georgia before departing the program after issues with marijuana. While that is a red flag, it was earlier in his career and there’s little risk in Harvey-Clemons as a late-round pick.

At 6-4, 217 pounds, Harvey-Clemons has tantalizing size. He could be an intimidator in the mold of Kam Chancellor at strong safety or play in the dime linebacker role similar to what Deone Bucannon does for the Arizona Cardinals. While no one expects Harvey-Clemons to be as good as Bucannon, it’s a role in which he could thrive. He could easily add 15 pounds of muscle to his frame without sacrificing athleticism.

The NFL is full of super-athletic tight ends and there are very few players who can cover them. Ideally, Washington would love Harvey-Clemons to fill that role. Harvey-Clemons is a terrific athlete and is a finisher as a tackler. His long arms are an asset in fighting off blockers. When you watch him play, you see a player who plays fast.

Harvey-Clemons is not a guarantee for the Redskins. However, much like Nicholson and Davis, he could become a key cog on special teams as he embraces contact.

Round 7, Pick No. 235: Joshua Holsey, CB – Auburn

With their second seventh-round selection, Washington got another player who could possibly help the team as a rookie in 2017. Joshua Holsey, a 5-9, 190-pound cornerback from Auburn, is an interesting, low-risk prospect.

Holsey tore his ACL on two different occasions in college, missing a good portion of his career. When he was on the field, he proved to be a solid inside cornerback. Slot cornerbacks are vital in the NFL and Holsey steps into a situation in Washington where he could perhaps see the field as a rookie because the Redskins don’t have an ideal slot corner.

Kendall Fuller played in the role as a rookie, but is better suited on the outside. Bashaud Breeland can play the inside, however, the team would prefer him on the outside. Josh Norman is strictly an outside corner. So there is an opportunity for Holsey.

Holsey is a feisty player who also has proven to be a solid tackler. Much like some of Washington’s other picks, Holsey could make an impact on special teams. In fact, playing special teams is his ticket to making the roster. He must show coaches he can play corner in addition to special teams, though. If he shows the ability to do both, he could make Washington’s roster.

If there is one theme about Holsey’s college career it is that you can’t count him out. While he faces long odds of making the team’s final 53-man roster, Holsey possesses enough tools and ability to find himself on the field in September for the Redskins.

