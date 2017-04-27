Washington Redskins: 2017 NFL Draft Party Food Ideas

Washington Redskins fans are going to get hungry waiting until pick No. 17, so make sure you have the right 2017 NFL Draft party food on deck.

Hosting an NFL Draft Party is about waiting with anticipation. It’s about over-analyzing opposing team’s choices for the future, and figuring out how it affects your team. It’s what we live for. Besides, it’s a great break from watching the news, paranormal shows, and crime documentaries.

Let’s take a break from the mock madness and figure out what the best choices are for a NFL 2017 Draft Party. If you’re not going to the local bar/grill scene and you’d rather watch it at home, there’s nothing like choices on what to make and how to make it.

However, there are more factors to consider:

Who are you inviting over? What are their preferences? Do you know who has food allergies and to what foods? Kids. What do they eat? How many are coming over? Which room will be the “NFL Draft Party 2017 Room” ? And where is food setup? Have you planned for parking?

Enjoying the NFL 2017 NFL Draft will be an art of logistics. However, the one thing you want to make sure you have in place are the food choices. Here are a few choices compiled from different websites I thought would be of service to you and your party.

The Ultimate Bacon Cheeseburgers

This year’s choices for hamburgers will have you waiting for your NFL Draft Party like it’s Christmas. Most NFL Draft Party ideas will have some form of hamburger in the mix. Whether it’s grilled (pending on the weather — then again, maybe not) or cooked in the kitchen, the burger for beef lovers makes or breaks parties.

Bacon and Cheese Stuffed Bacon Burgers are just what the doctor ordered. I found this little gem over at Seasoned Sprinkles and it looks like a fairly easy process. Below are the ingredients:

12 slices of bacon

1 pound of ground beef

1 1/2 cup of shredded cheddar cheese

1 cup of cream cheese or marscapone cheese

1/2 cup of barbecue sauce

1/2 cup of bread crumbs*

1 egg

1 tsp of chili powder

1 tsp of garlic powder

4 cloves of garlic, pressed

salt and pepper to taste

The writer of the post, “Jenna,” sums it up best:

“I have not met one bacon fan who has needed any more explanation than the recipe contains bacon to be sold. After all, the bacon could make cardboard taste awesome.”

Anything with bacon tastes awesome, but that’s just a personal opinion. For burgers, it’s likes icing on cake.

Extra Crispy Parmesan Garlic Fries

Did someone say Extra crispy Parmesan garlic fries? Add this and no one will go to the official Redskins Draft Party on April 29 — they’ll be at your house.

There’s nothing like having a plate of fries stacked to the ceiling, covered in ketchup. It’s even better when they’re home fries. I discovered this style of fries late in life unfortunately. I’ve always been a traditional, crinkle cut or seasoned fries type of guy. To avoid the grease overload I’ve decided to go with a baked recipe. To grab more details on this tasty treat, visit Gluten Free With LB. You can’t help but agree with writer/site owner London Brazil:

“Parmesan and garlic are a match made in heaven. Turn that epic combo into these super crispy baked Parmesan garlic fries and you have yourself a super quick and easy-to-make side dish.”

Below are the ingredients:

2– 2 ½ lbs russet potatoes

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 tsp salt divided

½ tsp pepper divided

2 Tbsp butter*

2 cloves garlic crushed

¾ c Parmesan finely grated

¼ c parsley fresh

These fries compliment buffalo wings of all sorts. I’ve yet to have a bad day with these fries on the table.

You Always Have To Have The Wings

What NFL Draft Party would be complete without Buffalo wings? If there’s football, there will always be wings. This tasty pick was found at Carlsbadcravings.com, and gives readers the best of both worlds when it comes to wing choices. The writer of the post, “Jen” admitted making choices on wings was a bit difficult:

“When it comes to food, I am also usually pretty decisive. But when it comes to which variation of hot sauce concoction to smother your wings with (traditional hot sauce, honey hot sauce, or a combo of the two) I am really indecisive”

It’s hard not to disagree. I usually end up eating all the different types of wings placed on the dinner table. Buffalo wing preparation is an art of its own because of the sauce and dip choices one can create.

Here are the ingredients to my pick, Buffalo Honey Hot Wings:

(Honey is the dominant ingredient in this sauce for sticky hot wings while still being hot by using Hot WINGS sauce)

2-3 tablespoons Frank’s Hot WINGS Sauce (NOT original hot sauce like above) mixed with 2 teaspoons cornstarch

1/2 cup honey

2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoons molasses Be sure to visit their website and look at all three of the sauce choices they posted. Next: Pepperoni Pizza Dip

The Best Dip You’ll Ever Taste

I’ve never been a big fan of chips and dip, until now. Pepperoni Pizza dip will make you rethink your NFL Draft party menu. I love pizza, and this is why. Not only did pizza solve one of my many party challenges, but it’s a great game changer when it comes to chips and dip. Many parties you’ll see the bean or cheese dip, the guacamole, but rarely do you see a pepperoni pizza dip.

According to blogger Ashlyn, owner of the blog Belle Of The Kitchen, the dish is right on time for the season:

“Really, it’s so good and easy to make! It’s the perfect hot appetizer for a party or get-together, especially with football season coming up.”

Below are the ingredients for the dip:

1 (8 oz) package light cream cheese, softened

½ cup light sour cream

1 tsp oregano

¼ tsp garlic salt

1 can pizza sauce

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

pepperonis for topping

Italian seasoning

chips/crackers/pita chips for dipping

If you’ve ever needed an alternative to the traditional dips, this may be the one for you.

