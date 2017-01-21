Washington Redskins: 2017 NFL Draft Needs To Be Defense-Oriented

The Washington Redskins defense hasn’t produced the way many were hoping it would, which could be due to their draft history. It’s time to turn that around.

The Washington Redskins consistently rank in the bottom half of the NFL when it comes to defense. A lot of teams would try to remedy that through the draft, building young talent around some veterans, and transitioning to a complete defense.

The Redskins haven’t bought into this idea, however. In fact, the last time they spent a first-round pick on a defensive player was in 2011, when they drafted Ryan Kerrigan. You’d think hitting a home run like Kerrigan would make teams want to go after some more defense right? That hasn’t exactly been the case.

Just 10 of the 25 draft picks the Redskins have had over the last three seasons have been spent on defense.

With 10 picks set for 2017, there’s no reason for the Redskins not to begin creating a culture change on defense. There are obvious needs on the defensive line, in the linebacking group, and at safety. The defensive line is the most desperate, though. Last season, it was widely expected that the Redskins would spend an early pick on the defensive line. Instead, they waited until the fifth round to take a defensive lineman (Matt Ioannidis). Barring free agent help, this is an obvious position of need heading into the draft.

The Redskins shouldn’t head into this draft with a mindset of one position though. As I stated above, basically the entire defense could use some help. That gives them a lot of flexibility this draft. If there is a linebacker or defensive back that the Redskins are enamored with when their selection comes up, no one would be upset with that pick. However, if they were to go with a wide receiver again, or a number of other offensive positions, heads would roll.

I’m not asking the Redskins to completely abandon the offensive side of the ball. In fact, I’m hoping for some help on offense in the draft as well. However, it simply wouldn’t end well if the Redskins completely forgot about defense once again this draft. Not only would the fans be upset, but the team would be stagnant with an un-winnable defense once again.

