Warrick Dunn Helped Deshaun Watson’s Family In 2006

The star of the College Football Playoff National Championship Deshaun Watson and his family were given a fresh start by former Buccaneers star Warrick Dunn back in 2006.

As Clemson won the national championship and quarterback Deshaun Watson secured his spot in the first round of the NFL draft, a picture surfaced showing Warrick Dunn giving keys to a young Deshaun Watson and his family. The Warrick Dunn foundation provides single parents with a down payment for a house. They also have an agreement with a furnishing company to furnish the home with all of the essentials.

The Warrick Dunn foundation has been instrumental in helping over ten families get a good start. According to the Warrick Dunn Foundations website, “Warrick Dunn Charities was created from the belief that a better future starts with hope. We are dedicated to strengthening and transforming communities by combating poverty, hunger and improving the quality of life for families and children. We help families thrive academically, socially, and economically. Since 1997, thousands of children and families have benefited from programs activated by NFL great Warrick Dunn. Our mission is to provide hope and healing to communities through innovative programming inspired by our Founder’s life journey”.

Deshaun Watson, his siblings and his mother Deann were beneficiaries of the Dunn foundation. The pedestal that athletes have is an awesome opportunity for them to interact in the community, some take advantage of it and others squander the opportunity. It is refreshing to see an athlete engage in the community and stories like this speak to the impact former players and current players can have. The idea for the Dunn foundation started in Dunn’s rookie year. His mother, who was a police officer, was killed on her second job as a security guard which she worked in hopes to one day own a home. The tragedy sparked a desire in Warrick to help families going through similar situations and so the Foundation was birthed. As Deshaun Watson prepares for the NFL draft, the kindness shown to him by Warrick Dunn and his charity, will hopefully inspire Deshaun to do the same.

To find out more and find out how you can help visit wdc.org

