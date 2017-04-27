Warren Sapp Breaks Down the Draft

On this special Draft Day episode, Hall of Famer Warren Sapp joined me for an in-depth interview. Sapp, a first-round pick of the Buccaneers in 1995, gives his take on the defensive linemen who will be available in this draft. He also explains why he has some issues with the possibility of Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett being the No. 1 pick. Plus, Emily Kaplan joins for our segments and I answer your questions from Twitter.

