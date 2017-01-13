Wade Phillips Provides Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams Necessary Coaching Experience

Wade Phillips was named defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams shortly after Sean McVay took the head-coaching position.

There’s a popular quote that states defense wins championships, and if that is in fact the case, the Los Angeles Rams are going to be in good hands with Wade Phillips. The former Denver Broncos assistant was hired by the Rams on Thursday to be the team’s new defensive coordinator under new head coach Sean McVay, which gives fans every reason in the world to be excited.

Even though he’s never been as successful as a head coach, Phillips has seen plenty of success throughout his career as a defensive mastermind, and recently helped the Broncos win the Super Bowl during the 2015 season. Despite key weapons on offense such as Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders, everybody knows Denver’s defense was the main reason why they were able to hoist the Lombardi Trophy last February.

Without Phillips, there’s a good chance that Super Bowl run by the Broncos never would have happened, but the defensive coordinator will have a fresh start with the Rams that hopefully will turn out amazing for both parties. Keep in mind that when Denver was making a Super Bowl run of their own last year, Los Angeles (St. Louis at the time) was a defense on the rise that even managed to finish in the top 10 led by Aaron Donald.

Now, Phillips hope to take advantage of getting to work with one of the best defensive players in the league in Donald, and help the unit return to an elite level. Not only will Phillips be a key factor with leading the defense, but the experience gained throughout his career will benefit McVay as well.

McVay may have a ton of potential as the youngest head coach in NFL history, but there’s a good chance he’s quickly going to learn how overwhelming the responsibility can be at times. Hopefully, the presence of Phillips will help make the first year easier for McVay as the duo look to help the Rams bounce back from a disastrous 4-12 season.

