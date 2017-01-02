Wade Phillips hints that he’s parted ways with the Broncos

A day after Gary Kubiak announced his retirement from head coaching, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Wade Phillips hinted on Twitter that he has parted ways with team.

Coaches life–unemployed to SB victory to unemployed in 3 years or less — Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) January 2, 2017

Still hoping to be with Broncos,of course. — Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) January 2, 2017

Phillips has been the mastermind of the Broncos’ stingy defense the past two seasons. Denver’s defense was critical in the franchise’s Super Bowl title last year.

With the Broncos in search of a new head coach, it’s common practice for that coach to bring in his own coordinators. Though that is likely to be the situation in Denver, Broncos general manager John Elway said he hopes to keep as much continuity within the organization as possible.

Elway was asked about Wade Phillips future. Said that will be up to the next head coach. Would like to keep as much continuity as possible. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 2, 2017

The Broncos finished fourth in the league in yards allowed per game (316) and points allowed (297) in 2016. If Denver does not retain Phillips, he will likely become a hot commodity in the offseason – either as a coordinator or possibly a return to head coaching.

Phillips last was a head coach with the Houston Texans, filling in for Kubiak during the final three games in 2013. Before that, Phillips spent three-plus seasons as the Dallas Cowboys head coach from 2007-2010, reaching the playoffs twice in that span.