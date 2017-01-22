Wade Phillips Gets Ready For Rams, Bids Farewell to Broncos On Twitter

The Los Angeles Rams recently named Wade Phillips their new defensive coordinator for the 2017 season.

Not only after Sean McVay was hired by the Los Angeles Rams, it seemed like only a matter of time before Wade Phillips would be named the team’s new defensive coordinator for the 2017 season. Last Thursday, the Rams made the hiring of Phillips official, as the defensive coordinator hopes to help the defense back to an elite level led by Aaron Donald.

Even if they looked impressive at times throughout the 2016 season, the defense overall took a step back for Los Angeles this past year after the team only managed to win four games. After playing a key role in the Denver Broncos emerging as one of the league’s top defenses over the last two years, Phillips hopes he can make just as much of an impact now that he’s a member of the Rams.

Of course, leaving a team like the Broncos after only two years is a little more difficult for an assistant like Phillips when considering it hasn’t even officially been a year since they won a Super Bowl last February. The move may have come as a surprise at first, but at least Phillips will always be able to appreciate the brief time spent in Denver, as he recently shared on Twitter.

A little sad to pack your office when leaving but going though things from the office brings back great memories too. I will treasure those. — Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) January 22, 2017

Loved the Broncos.

L.A. Rams next! pic.twitter.com/IeGNzbfrMc — Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) January 22, 2017

Unfortunately for Phillips, the signing of Vance Joseph after the sudden retirement of Gary Kubiak made it clear the former Denver defensive coordinator was no longer needed with the team. With that being said, one team’s loss is another team’s benefit as the Rams have every reason in the world to be thrilled with having Phillips on board when seeing the type of success he’s displayed throughout his career.

Believe it or not, if Phillips can take advantage of a superstar on the rise in Donald, and help the defense return to an elite level, Los Angeles could actually be contenders in the NFC next season. But of course, the offense will need to do their part as well after ranking at the bottom of the league last year by only averaging 14 points per game.

