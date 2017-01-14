Vinny Curry will improve for Philadelphia Eagles in 2017

There’s no need to panic about Vinny Curry.

It seems like just yesterday the Philadelphia Eagles signed defensive end Vinny Curry to a five-year, $47.5 million contract extension. Following the arrival of Jim Schwartz and his 4-3 base defense, Curry was expected to thrive in the new scheme.

Unfortunately, things haven’t quite turned out that way.

In 2016, Curry played in only 42 percent of the Eagles’ defensive snaps and recorded only 26 tackles and 2.5 sacks. For what it’s worth, Marcus Smith also recorded 2.5 sacks on the season.

Part of the reason why Curry had such an uneventful season is due to Connor Barwin‘s presence on the defensive line, who played in 69 percent of the defensive snaps. With Barwin and Curry sharing snaps, it limited Curry’s opportunities to rush the passer. However, Curry has seen success as a rotational player in the past, causing some concern as to why his production has declined so quickly.

While it’s hard to pinpoint exactly what caused Curry to have such a down year, it’s hard to imagine that will continue in 2017.

With Barwin due to make $7,750,000 next season, it’s very possible he could be on his way out of Philadelphia, even though he’d take a pay cut to remain with the Eagles. If the Eagles cut Barwin, Curry would become the full-time starter at left defensive end and build up his sack numbers.

Curry is a natural fit as a 4-3 edge defender, but performed well as a 3-4 defensive end during Chip Kelly’s three-year tenure with the Eagles. Curry was drafted by Andy Reid in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft and struggled to find his footing as a rookie.

It may just be a coincidence, but Curry’s two worst seasons in the NFL have come in years that he’s played in a 4-3 front. While that might sound a little alarming, it’s too early to immediately assume he won’t improve on his play in 2017. With more snaps, Curry will return to form.

