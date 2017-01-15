Vince Wilfork: ‘I think I have played my last NFL football game’

Texans defensive lineman Vince Wilfork is leaning toward retiring, he told reporters after Saturday’s loss to the Patriots.

“I think I have played my last NFL football game,” Wilfork said. “I will take the time and do my due diligence and sit back and see if I really want to retire. We’ll see. I don’t know how long that will take.

“It doesn’t change the fact that I enjoyed every bit of my career. I enjoyed 11 great years in New England and enjoyed two great years in Texas with unbelievable teammates.”

• Patriots’ flawed win over Texans won't please Belichick

Wilfork, 35, was a first-round pick by the Patriots out of Miami in 2004. He made the Pro Bowl in five out of his 11 seasons in New England and was also a First-Team All-Pro selection in 2012.

Wilfork racked up 559 total tackles (370 solo), 16 sacks, five forced fumbles and 12 fumble recoveries in 189 career games. He is a free agent at the end of the season.

This article originally appeared on