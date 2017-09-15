Vikings-Steelers Capsule

MINNESOTA (1-0) at PITTSBURGH (1-0)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox

OPENING LINE – Steelers by 7

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Minnesota 1-0, Pittsburgh 0-1

SERIES RECORD – Vikings lead 9-8

LAST MEETING – Vikings beat Steelers 34-27, Sept. 29, 2013

LAST WEEK – Vikings beat Saints 29-19; Steelers beat Browns 21-18

AP PRO32 RANKING – Vikings No. 9, Steelers No. 6 (tie)

VIKINGS OFFENSE – OVERALL (2), RUSH (6T), PASS (2)

VIKINGS DEFENSE – OVERALL (17), RUSH (8), PASS (22)

STEELERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (17), RUSH (29T), PASS (11T)

STEELERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (8), RUSH (6), PASS (11)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES -Minnesota’s victory in 2013 was played at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Vikings’ last win in Pittsburgh came on Sept. 24, 1995. … Minnesota WR Stefon Diggs caught two touchdown passes in opener. Randy Moss in 2004 was last Vikings player to catch multiple touchdowns in Week 1. … Vikings QB Sam Bradford is 11-8 vs. AFC teams. … Minnesota is 2-1 in road openers under coach Mike Zimmer. … Vikings RB Dalvin Cook’s 127 yards vs. Saints set club record by Viking in NFL debut. … Minnesota DE Danielle Hunter has 8 1-2 sacks in last nine games. … Pittsburgh is 9-1 in home openers under coach Mike Tomlin. … Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger passed Fran Tarkenton for ninth all-time in passing yards last week (47,077). … Roethlisberger’s next 300-yard passing game will be 50th in career. … Pittsburgh RB Le’Veon Bell’s 32 yards rushing in opener tied career low. … Steelers rookie LB T.J. Watt third player in NFL history to have two sacks and interception in first game. … Pittsburgh WR Antonio Brown has NFL-high 492 receptions since start of 2013 season. … Steelers are 15-5 at home vs. NFC under Tomlin. … Pittsburgh CB Joe Haden second in passes defensed since entering NFL in 2010 (102). … Steelers LB James Harrison played just four snaps in Week 1, fewest in a decade. … Pittsburgh LB Bud Dupree (shoulder) could return after missing Week 1. … Jesse James’ two-touchdown game vs. Browns first by Pittsburgh tight end since 2013 (Heath Miller). … Fantasy Tip: Steelers WR Martavis Bryant has way of finding end zone at Heinz Field. Bryant has scored 11 times in 12 home games during career. Steelers are 10-2 at home when Bryant plays.

—

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL