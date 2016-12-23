Vikings send Alexander to IR, rookie season finished

Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback Mackensie Alexander is the latest member of the team to see his season end early due to an injury.

With the Minnesota Vikings most recent announcement on Friday that the team has decided to place rookie cornerback Mackensie Alexander on injured reserve, the Vikings have now had 11 different players spend time on IR this season at one point or another.

Alexander’s designation also freed up a spot on Minnesota’s active roster for which the team chose to fill with running back C.J. Ham. Ham was previously signed to the Vikings’ practice squad.

In his first NFL season out of Clemson, Alexander appeared in a total of 13 games for Minnesota.

He did not get much time on the field, but his inexperience showed when he did get the opportunity to play.

The young cornerback was flagged for three penalties this year and finished with five total tackles. His position is one of the hardest to transition to when making the jump from college to the NFL and Alexander’s performance this season only further proved that statement to be true.

The team did not disclose what Alexander’s actual injury is, but he was listed on the Vikings’ injury report this week with an injured abdomen.

In some positive news, Harrison Smith (ankle), Trae Waynes (concussion), and Marcus Sherels (rib) were all full participants in the team’s practice on Friday and will likely to be active for Saturday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

