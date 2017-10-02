Vikings RB Cook has torn ACL as feared, ending rookie year

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) The Minnesota Vikings say running back Dalvin Cook will miss the remainder of his rookie season because of a torn ACL in his left knee.

Coach Mike Zimmer confirmed the diagnosis on Monday. Cook was injured trying to cut for more yards near the end of a run in the third quarter of Minnesota’s loss to Detroit on Sunday. Cook lost a fumble on the play and needed help off the field. He was on crutches, wearing a bulky brace afterward.

With 354 yards, Cook is third in the NFL in rushing. He has two touchdowns, plus 11 receptions for 90 yards.

Latavius Murray will take over as the lead running back for the Vikings (2-2), who play at Chicago next Monday.

—

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL