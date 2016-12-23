Vikings RB Adrian Peterson ruled out vs Packers

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson will not play Saturday at Green Bay because of knee and groin injuries.

The Vikings ruled out Peterson on Friday. He returned last weekend for his first game in three months, playing 12 snaps in his return from surgery for a torn meniscus in his right knee. He rushed for 22 yards on six carries as the Vikings lost to the Colts, 34-6, and were eliminated from playoff contention.

If Peterson is unable to play in the season finale against Chicago, there is a chance he will have played his last game as a Viking.

The 31-year-old is due to make $18 million next season and would likely have to take a significant pay cut to remain in Minnesota. He is also coming off another injury, which could hurt his value on the free agent market.

