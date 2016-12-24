Vikings Players Taken Off Plane with Fire Truck Ladder (Video)

After the Minnesota Vikings team plane ran off the runway in a snowstorm, players had to be taken off with a fire truck boom.

NFL player or not, most everyone knows the struggle of trying to fly in inclement winter weather. Most times it’s just not happening. But when it’s just a quick taxi flight, that’s not too big of a deal. That’s what the Minnesota Vikings were doing on Friday night as they flew into a snowstorm in Green Bay, WI ahead of their Week 16 meeting with the Packers on Christmas Eve.

However, the Vikings team plane ran into a little bit of trouble. With the icy runways in Green Bay, the aircraft slid off the runway and into the snow-covered ground off the runway. Airport officials spent quite a while trying to figure a solution to get the plane un-stuck, but couldn’t do so. Instead, they had to resort to other measures.

Those other measures just happened to be calling in the fire department and having fire trucks use their ladders/booms to go up and remove the Vikings players from the plane. Because the internet is a great place, Minnesota defensive end Brian Robison shared a video of him getting off the plane in that manner on Instagram:

Yes….. this…… just……. happened……… A video posted by Brian Robison (@brianrobison96) on Dec 23, 2016 at 7:42pm PST

I can’t imagine being up that high on a fire truck ladder in that kind of weather and temperatures is the best of times. But Robison seems to be sarcastically enjoying himself, to say the least.

Frankly, though, I doubt this really has any ill effects on the Vikings come Saturday’s game. Granted, they’re the underdogs and were likely going to be in for a tough time regardless. However, I don’t think Robison and company are going to play any worse because they had to take unconventional measures to get off their short flight.

This article originally appeared on