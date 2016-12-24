Vikings plane slides off runway in Wisconsin, no players hurt

The Minnesota Vikings' plane slid off the runway after making a safe landing in Appleton, Wisconsin, the team announced.

“We are waiting patiently to exit the plane,” the team tweeted.

Ben Goessling of ESPN reports that the plane has been stuck for more than two hours and it may take some assistance to get the team off the plane. The plane fell onto some grass and the wheels of the plane reportedly sunk into the grass.

The Packers will play the Vikings at noon on Christmas Eve.

