Vikings LB Eric Kendricks picking Falcons over Patriots in Super Bowl 51

The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons will do battle in Super Bowl 51, and Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks is siding with the underdogs.

With the Minnesota Vikings failing to reach the Super Bowl during the 2016 NFL season. attention shifts to the two teams who will play in the big game on February 5, 2017: the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots.

Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks is attending his second Super Bowl game, and is excited to watch the two best teams in the league to head-to-head. However, he does have a favorite going into Sunday’s contest.

Recently, Kendricks spoke with NESN host Rachel Holt about the upcoming game, where he gave his opinions on Tom Brady and revealed who he would be rooting for. Check out the video as shared on the NESN website:

Somewhat surprisingly, the Minnesota linebacker is going with the underdog during the Super Bowl. Here is what he told Holt in the video:

“I gotta go with the underdog,” Kendricks told Rachel Holt from NESN. “I’ve got to go against the grain a little bit.”

While Kendricks chose the Falcons to win, but when asked to describe Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in one word, he was quick to heap some praise on the 4-time Super Bowl champion.

“Winner. Ever since I was a kid, I watched the game. I remember when they played against the Rams in the Super Bowl a long time ago. He’s been there since I was a kid, so he’s been doing it.”

The Minnesota Vikings have the framework to be a great team in the NFL. Even though they will won’t be playing in Super Bowl 51 on Sunday, February 5, 2017, there are plenty of reasons to have faith Eric Kendricks and his teammates will be part of the big game during Super Bowl 52.

