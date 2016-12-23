Vikings’ Kyle Rudolph’s Christmas Eve Cleats are Perfection (Video)

Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph’s custom cleats for Christmas Eve are everything that you’ve ever needed for the holidays.

There’s at least a chance that not many people were dumb enough to pick on Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph when he was younger around Christmas time. After all, he did grow to be 6-6, 265 pounds. So chances are, he wasn’t the right guy to pick on. However, even if he was, it’s clear that the tight end is past it and is willing to have a bit of fun with his last name during the holiday season.

With Christmas Day falling on a Sunday in the 2016 season, the games have been pushed to Saturday on Christmas Eve. Regardless, there are certainly going to be holiday festivities and gestures throughout the day. There’s a good chance, though, that none of them will be as amusing as the custom cleats Rudolph will be wearing.

On Thursday, Rudolph revealed the cleats he’d be wearing (in pre-game, of course) on Christmas Eve via his Twitter account. And yes, they do feature a certain red-nosed reindeer:

These are absolutely phenomenally done. They’re not too insane or busy, but just simple and entertaining. That’s the mark of a job well done when it comes to something like this.

Quite frankly, these cleats are so perfect that I almost wish he’d incur the fine to wear them throughout the game. Even if Rudolph elects not to go that route, though, there’s still hopes that he has a little more up his sleeve. Let us all now begin hoping that he scores against the Green Bay Packers and has a red nose hidden somewhere near the end zone to celebrate it.

