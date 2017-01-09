Vikings’ Harrison Smith among the ‘Ten Best-Mannered People’ of 2016

Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith was apparently one of the nicest people in America during 2016, at least according to the National League of Junior Cotillions.

Recently, Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith was bestowed with one of the greatest honors that one can receive in society today. Oh, and he was voted to the Pro Bowl too.

The National League of Junior Cotillions included Smith on their list of “Ten Best-Mannered People” of 2016. Minnesota’s safety was included in the publication due to, “being known as the NFL’s most anonymous star and an example of great sportsmanship.”

In a bit of an upset, Smith was listed as number nine out of ten. Ranked ahead of him were a number of well known American personalities such as gymnast Simone Biles, actor Matt Damon, golfer Rory McIlroy, and politician Ben Carson among others.

The official rankings are listed below.

Simone Biles, gymnast Matt Damon, actor Rory McIlroy, golfer Missy Franklin, swimmer Chris Wallace, news anchor Ben Carson, politician Christine Caine, activist Pat Summitt, former basketball coach Harrison Smith, Vikings safety Malia and Sasha Obama, the President’s daughters

Smith can at least go to sleep at night knowing that he was ranked ahead of President Obama’s daughters, Malia and Sasha. Hopefully, the Minnesota safety can beef up his strength of schedule next year to get a higher ranking in 2017.

