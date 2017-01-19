Vikings fan denied Legacy Brick that featured a Randy Moss phrase

A Minnesota Vikings fan trying to get a Legacy Brick inscribed with the phrase, “Str8 $ Homie,” outside of U.S. Bank Stadium was recently denied his request.

The opening of U.S. Bank Stadium in 2016 will likely go down as one of the most memorable moments in Minnesota sports history. This state of the art facility took years of tiresome negotiations before it was approved for construction, but it is safe to say that it was worth all the hassle.

In an effort to get fans of the Minnesota Vikings to feel apart of the new stadium, the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority (MSFA) came up with the idea of the Legacy Brick. Fans could purchase these bricks that would feature their own personal inscription to be displayed outside of the stadium for everyone to see.

Of course these inscriptions had to be approved before they could be permanently laid outside the building. As was the case for one Minnesota fan when he recently found out that his Legacy Brick inscription request had been denied.

Logan from Denver, Colorado (he asked that his last name be kept private) has been rooting for the Vikings since he was a kid and was super excited to find out that another round of Legacy Brick orders were being taken back in December. After reading this in an email shortly after waking up, Logan put in his order immediately before he started his day.

For the inscription on the brick, he went with two phrases very familiar to those who cheer for the purple and gold each year. His proposed inscription read, “STR8 $ HOMIE, SKOL VIKES.”

Unfortunately for Logan, he recently found out via voicemail that his Legacy Brick was not approved. As for the reason why, Logan told us at The Viking Age in an email that he was informed over the phone by a customer service representative that the player phrase he requested to have inscribed was not allowed and that it may be due to it having, “a negative connotation.”

For those who do not know, the phrase, “straight cash homie,” became popular within the Vikings community after it was uttered by the team’s former star wide receiver Randy Moss back in 2005 after he was asked how he would be paying a fine from the league.

It does not seem like the franchise is trying to disassociate itself from Moss, as he blew the gjallarhorn before Minnesota’s Week 4 matchup against the New York Giants. But the franchise is likely just doing its best to forget about some of Moss’ more unpopular moments while he was with the team.

So Logan will have to figure something different out if he still desires to create a Legacy Brick. Perhaps, “I play when I wanna play,” or, “The Randy Ratio,” instead?

But hey, at least no one has been able to create a Legacy Brick that featured an inscription relating to Minnesota’s infamous Love Boat scandal. Oh wait.

