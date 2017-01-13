Vikings DB Cedric Thompson’s heartwarming proposal story

Minnesota Vikings safety Cedric Thompson shared the beautiful story of his heartwarming marriage proposal to his girlfriend Charlotte.

While the focus for young players in the NFL is football, there is a lot of life going around that can make for some magical moments off the field. That lesson is learned in a video involving Minnesota Vikings safety Cedric Thompson.

Thompson has moved around to several different practice squads in his first two years in the league. He was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the 5th round of the 2015 NFL draft before moving to the Patriots and finally signing with the Vikings on October 25, 2016 and signing a reserve/futures contract after the 2016 season.

However, this video has very little to do with football. Instead, it follows Thompson as he prepares to propose to his girlfriend Charlotte and shows the execution of his plan. Here is the video titled ‘An NFL Players Heartwarming Proposal: A Love Story’ from TRIBETYLER on YouTube:

Opening with a small amount of background information, the video quickly transitions to Thompson’s proposal preparations.

He his shown asking for his girlfriend Charlotte’s hand in marriage to many of her close family members, as is an old school tradition. While doing that, a lot of his character and values are shown as well, even taking the time to wish a girl a happy birthday and give her a high-five.

The amount that his friends and her family go out of their way to help make sure that the proposal goes off without a hitch is fantastic. That kind of love from her family towards him shows just how much they appreciate having him in Charlotte’s life.

It all culminates with the big proposal scene with Charlotte picking up bundles of flowers that lead her to Cedric where he pops the big question. The rest is for you to watch in the great video.

Cedric Thompson is expected to be at Minnesota Vikings training camp after signing his reserve/futures contract with the team this offseason. The former University of Minnesota standout hopes to make another great impression on the team during the 2017 season.

This article originally appeared on