Vikings’ Cordarrelle Patterson pays homage to Randy Moss with amazing socks

In what might be his final game as a Minnesota Viking with his rookie contract set to expire, wide receiver/return specialist Cordarrelle Patterson sported custom socks on Sunday honoring Vikings legend Randy Moss. Take a look at these gems:

The socks show Moss circa 2003, when he set career highs for receptions (111) and receiving yards (1,632) and hauled in 17 touchdown catches. Also, that hair.

(Photo by Mark Brettingen/Getty Images)

Patterson, who wears No. 84 as Moss did, previously donned some custom socks: