Vikings Center Snaps Ball Into Own Butt, Loses Fumble (Video)

Minnesota Vikings center Nick Easton may have ‘executed’ the worst snap in NFL history.

In terms of offensive linemen, much of the focus is often placed on the tackles. However, the center’s job is incredibly meticulous in terms of getting off a good snap and then getting into an effective blocking scheme up the middle. There’s no denying that takes a special level of concentration and even quickness. Minnesota Vikings center Nick Easton displayed none of those special traits in the first half of their Week 16 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

With the Vikings already trailing in the second quarter, Sam Bradford lined up in the shotgun. He then awaited the snap from Easton. The only problem with that was that the snap never got there. In fact, the snap from the Minnesota center never even got close.

Easton, trying to get some distance on his snaps, wound up just snapping the ball right into his own butt. The ball then fell to the turf right in front of him as he instinctively tried to go into a block. That would be when the Packers dove on the football to earn the turnover off of the horrendous and embarrassing snap from Easton:

So this happened https://t.co/3qHyKrwAxb — Drew Magary (@drewmagary) December 24, 2016

There is no way that Easton ever hears the end of that after that play gets shown in the film-room. That’s quite literally one of the worst snaps in NFL history.

To make it sting worse, the Packers were rolling on offense at this point and were able to capitalize off of the horrendous snap turned lost fumble. So not only did Easton put the snap right into his own butt, he also was essentially responsible for putting his team in an even bigger hole on the road at Lambeau Field. Your 2016 Minnesota Vikings, everybody.

This article originally appeared on